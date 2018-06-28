Hillary Clinton Places 2nd in the Harvard 2020 Presidential Poll

USA Today reported that Hillary Clinton came in just behind ex-Vice President Joe Biden in the latest Harvard poll, for what is expected to be a hotly-contested match-up. Biden is the favorite with 32 percent of Democrats.

THE SOCIALISTS HAVE IT

The HarvardCAPS/Harris poll obtained by The Hill reported that Hillary Clinton came in second with 18 percent.

Socialist/Communist Bernie Sanders came in right behind Hillary with 16 percent. Fakeahontas/Socialist Elizabeth Warren was fourth with 10 percent of the vote.

That means 26 percent of the Democrats chose the Socialist/Communist in early polling. Another 32 percent prefer a plagiarizer and 18 percent will be satisfied with a corrupt Hillary Clinton. It must be noted that Hillary Clinton ran for President on a far-left, Bernie Sanders approved platform.

At this time, the Democrats prefer to raid the geriatric ward for 2020. By 2020, Biden will be 78, Clinton – 73, Sanders – 79, and Warren – 71.

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have both shown their interest in running in 2020.

Others who were in the running are younger except for Bloomberg: Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with 6 percent, Michael Bloomberg (former NY nanny) with 3 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) 2 percent, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) 1 percent, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) 1 percent, he will be a senior citizen in 2020.

Hillary Clinton hasn’t said she would run but she is out domestically and on foreign shores sounding like a candidate. Her entire life has centered around one day becoming president.