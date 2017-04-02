Hillary Clinton, Six Aides, Had Access to Top Secret Information As She Ran for President

Hillary Clinton had access to classified data after she left State, even after she announced her presidential run. It is interesting to note here that surveillance of Donald Trump began at least by March 2016.

Clinton negotiated clearance to Top Secret documents for herself and six of her staffers. If nothing else, it gave her an extreme advantage during the presidential campaign.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Thursday: “Any other government workers who engaged in such serious offenses would, at a minimum, have their clearances suspended pending an investigation. The failure to do so has given the public the impression that Secretary Clinton and her associates received special treatment.”

Let us not forget that she was “extremely careless” with classified information. Also to be considered is there was surveillance, unmasking and leaking of data about Trump’s team which Nunes said was released solely for the purpose of hurting and embarrassing Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a partisan Democrat, saw the data and had no comment about its content which should tell people something. In fact, he changed the topic back to his contempt for the process.

Even though FBI Director Comey admitted Hillary would often be subject to administrative sanctions for what she had done, she appears to have faced none. Her classified status was not taken away.

Grassley wrote in his letter to Tillerson, “However, Director Comey did not recommend criminal prosecution. In announcing that decision, he also noted that ‘[t]o be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences. To the contrary, those individuals are often subject to security or administrative sanctions.’”

Grassley added, “It is unclear what steps the State Department has taken to impose administrative sanctions.”

Perhaps Tillerson will respond.

If she had access to the information on Trump, think about what that means, regardless of how you feel about the two parties.

In other words, Hillary and her aides were likely also spying on Donald Trump and his team.

