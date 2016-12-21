Hillary Clinton Won’t Go Away

The many excuses for Hillary Clinton’s election loss range from the “racist” Electoral College to voter fraud to the FBI to the Russians and more, but they seem to be zeroing in on FBI Director James Comey.

James Comey was a hero to the liberals for not recommending an indictment of Hillary Clinton but then he re-opened the case shortly before the election when emails were found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

He was a hero no more.

On Oct. 28, Comey sent Congress a letter advising lawmakers that new evidence had emerged in the Clinton probe and steps were being taken to review it. On Nov. 6, two days before the election, Comey sent a follow-up letter, saying the evidence had not changed the FBI’s conclusion announced in July that no prosecution of Clinton was warranted in the case.

Then liberals claimed he was a GOP operative and Russian stooge, trying to get Trump elected.

Leftists tried a recount of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, which backfired, but then they tried to overturn the election by threatening Electoral College members. In the least, they hoped to delegitimize Donald Trump. That backfired too.

The Clintons wandered back to Russia and the FBI. They want James Comey investigated.

The latest claim by Clinton cronies is that there was no “probable cause” for the warrant for the Weiner-Abedin computer though that is certainly debatable. In fact, finding hundreds or thousands of Clinton emails on a pervert’s computer seems like cause enough.

Clinton’s longtime attorney and pit bull David Kendall commented on the warrant:

“What does become unassailably clear, however, is that as the sole basis for this warrant, the FBI put forward the same evidence the Bureau concluded in July was not sufficient to bring a case — the affidavit offered no additional evidence to support any different conclusion.”

Former Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon was also “outraged” according to Politico.

“The unsealed filings regarding Huma’s emails reveals Comey’s intrusion on the election was as utterly unjustified as we suspected at time,” Fallon wrote on Twitter a few hours after the court filings were released. “There was nothing in search warrant filing to controvert Comey’s statements from July and truly establish probable cause of a crime. On day when new election data freshly suggests decisive impact of Comey letter, it is salt in the wound to see FBI rationale was this flimsy.”

Politico reported that the records suggest federal magistrate Kevin Fox may have granted the warrant based exclusively on the FBI’s contention that in the earlier phase of the Clinton email investigation, “many emails” between Clinton and Abedin contained classified information, therefore emails between the pair from that same time period and suddenly discovered on Weiner’s laptop were likely to also contain classified information and be evidence of a crime.

When the FBI warrant from October was unsealed, California lawyer Randy Schoenberg, who submitted the Freedom of Information Act request to unseal it, said he was “appalled.” “I see nothing at all in the search warrant application that would give rise to probable cause,” he said. “My initial reaction was: There’s nothing there. There’s really nothing that would establish probable cause…”

Many lawyers disagree and with good reason. This is another non-story being hyped in the media.

The Clintons just won’t go away. For many of us, the end of the Clinton era is a relief, but they just won’t give up the pointless blame game. About the same time as Comey re-opened the investigation, the Obamacare premiums skyrocketed and that had a lot to do with her loss as did the escalation of terror in Syria. The Clintons never mention either.