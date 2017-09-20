Hillary Clinton’s PAC Donated $800,000 to Rent-a-Thugs Including Antifa

As Hillary goes from media outlet to media outlet re-writing her autobiography, she has sent $800,000 in campaign donations to the most violent rent-a-thugs, including Antifa, or at least Antifa organizations won’t deny it.

Only one often violent group said they didn’t receive funding but they receive other support from Clinton.

In mid-August Hillary Clinton gave $800,000 from her campaign funds to the Trump resistance movement, which is what’s funding all of these rent-a-thugs. It’s a left-wing movement and it’s all organized.

She is funding hard-left groups who send paid agitators to town halls of Republican candidates, some of which grew very violent, and she is doing it through a new PAC, Onward Together.

The Daily Caller News Foundation recently reached out to five Antifa-linked groups and only one denied receiving donations from Onward Together. The Soros-linked ‘Indivisible’ group denied receiving any money.

However, the spokesperson for the group said Hillary’s PAC has “been amplifying and highlighting our work through their digital networks,” which she explained has consisted of “retweeting [Indivisible], and they’ve highlighted our work via their emails to their list too.”

According to Federal Election Commission documents, Hillary Clinton transferred $800,000 from her failed political campaign “Hillary for America” to her new Super-PAC “Onward Together”, before she announced the existence of the PAC in May, 2017.

“Onward Together” is a 501(c)4 “Social Welfare” organization and as such does not have to disclose many of the details of its operations to the public or disclose who its donors are.

Does any of this surprise anyone?

Clinton announced her intent to be “part of the resistance” in May with the formation of the PAC to establish “resistance” groups that can quickly counter President Trump with direct action and protests.

“From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before,” Clinton wrote in an email to supporters in May. “I believe more fiercely than ever that citizen engagement at every level is central to a strong and vibrant democracy.”

If you want more proof, check out the Project Veritas undercover videos which capture Hillary’s rent-a-thugs in the act.

