Hillary Didn’t Mean to Sound “EMPHATIC” about not running

Hillary Clinton said on Monday that she is not running in 2020 but she’s not going away and will continue to stand up for what she believes. By today, Maggie Haberman is quoting a person close to her: Hillary was not trying to “be emphatic and close the door on running” with the comment and was apparently “surprised” at the reaction.

It is still “extremely unlikely,” but the door’s open. To summarize, she won’t stop talking, won’t go away, and might still run.

The person also says she is extremely unlikely to run, but that she remains bothered that she’s expected to close the door on it when, say, John Kerry isn’t. She has told her team she is waiting at least to see the Mueller report. 2/2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2019

When she wasn’t trying to be emphatic, she was jumping into the teeny pool of Democrats not running for President.

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 bid for first time on camera in exclusive interview with News 12: https://t.co/31VIjeoplQ pic.twitter.com/LQKO1ughNM — News12NJ (@News12NJ) March 5, 2019

She wants us all to know that we shouldn’t worry, she’s here to stay.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Also on Monday, she said, “We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps, unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

James Woods has a good comeback for that: Yeah, that happens when you call 63,000,000 Americans deplorable and try to grab their guns…

And a whole host of other power grabs the woman hopes to see take place.

“We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.” – HillaryClinton /// Yeah, that happens when you call 63,000,000 Americans deplorable and try to grab their guns… https://t.co/BYxpOlh8dm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 5, 2019