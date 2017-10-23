Hillary Dismisses Uranium One Deal as “Baloney”, a “Distraction”

Hillary was finally asked about the Uranium One deal but quickly denounced the story as “baloney”.

“I would say it’s the same baloney they’ve been peddling for years,” she said.

“And there’s been no credible evidence by anyone,” she claimed unbelievably after all the evidence that has turned up. It’s not surprising when one considers her lies about so many issues — Benghazi, leaked emails, and on and on.

“It’s time to move on” and “What difference at this point does it make? as Hillary would say.”. Let’s not let “bumps in the road”, as Barack Obama would say, prompt and investigation.

She quickly dismissed everything Fox reports since they are the only ones reporting the story. The three major networks did not report the story at all.

“Trump and his allies, including Fox News, are really experts at distraction and diversion.”

That could easily apply to her.