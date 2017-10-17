Hillary Encouraged NFL Kneelers Disrespecting the Flag, Trashed Trump in London

While in England, Hillary Clinton encouraged “resistance” against the sitting U.S. President. She trashed our President and followed up by defending NFL players disrespecting the flag and she did it in a foreign land.

She also pretended it wasn’t against the flag or the Anthem though they do it to our flag and Anthem. The “dog whistles” comments refer to what she says is his racist base.

“You have to resist the very clear dog whistles to that base. That’s what the black athletes kneeling was about. That was not against our Anthem or our flag. Actually kneeling was a reverent position. It was to demonstrate in a peaceful way against racism and injustice in our criminal system… I think it would be a grave error for Democrats to recede from those fights and so therefore we have to stand up, fight back, resist!