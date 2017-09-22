Hillary Explains How Great She’d Be Handling the UN If She Were President

Hillary Clinton appeared on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert to hawk her book, What Happened, and took the opportunity to tell the audience about the speech she would have given if she were the President.

First she critiqued the President’s speech using the words of the day, “dark” and “dangerous”. Those are the words her campaign fed the media last year to describe Trump’s pro-America speeches.

“I thought it was very dark, dangerous,” she responded to applause from the audience, “not the kind of message that the leader of the greatest nation of the world should be delivering.

She mentioned democracy because you will never catch her using the word ‘Republic’ and she then proceeded to describe how she would deal with North Korea at the UN.

“You are both required to stand up for the values of what we believe in,” she explained, “Democracy and opportunity, as a way to demonstrate clearly the United States remains the beacon that we want it to be.

“While, of course, when you face dangerous situations like what is happening in North Korea, to make it clear your first approach should always be diplomatic,” she continued, launching into her own United Nations speech. “What I’d hope the president would have said, was something along the lines of, y’know, we view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region, and even to our country.”

“We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jong Un, and not call him ‘rocket man,’ the old Elton John song, um,” she added, “but to say it clearly, we will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves.”

“But you should lead with diplomacy you should lead with the commitment to trying to avoid conflict however you can,” she concluded.

We thought the name “rocket man” was genius. We like it. Actually, it was hysterical.