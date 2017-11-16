Hillary Explains Why We Can’t Investigate Her Seeming Russia Collusion

Hillary Clinton believes appointing a special counsel to investigate her ties to a uranium deal with Russia would make the United States into an “authoritarian regime”. It would send the wrong message to the country and would be “demoralizing” to the DoJ.

Silly us, we thought her potential illicit activities were signs of a dictatorship that was demoralizing much of the country.

Hillary Clinton told Mother Jones Wednesday:

“If they send a signal that we’re going to be like some dictatorship, like some authoritarian regime, where political opponents are going to be unfairly, fraudulently investigated, that rips at the fabric of the contract we have, that we can trust our justice system … It will be incredibly demoralizing to people who have served at the Justice Department, under both Republicans and Democrats, because they know better. But it will also send a terrible signal to our country and the world that somehow we are giving up on the kind of values that we used to live by and we used to promote worldwide.”

How do we know if the investigation is unfair if we don’t investigate?

Russia routed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation, and former President Bill Clinton collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in Russian speaking fees, seemingly as part of Russian efforts to influence the U.S. government to approve the deal. At the same time, the FBI was investigating a Putin plot to bribe a US nuclear trucking firm.

Nothing to see here! We don’t want to be banana republic and investigate a woman who could be a criminal. No, definitely not!