Hillary Has a Unique Outlook on Bill’s Misbehavior — She’s Ridiculous

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, “absolutely” should not have resigned following his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, adding that Lewinsky was “an adult” during an interview with CBS on Sunday.

Then she lied and said she didn’t discredit the many women who accused her husband of sexual misconduct. In actuality, she was the ringmaster and labeled the women,’the bimbo eruptions’.

CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil asked Clinton if she played any role in criticizing the character of the women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct.

“None, no role,” Hillary Clinton said. “I take responsibility for my life and my actions.”

However, the New York Times reported that then-First Lady Hillary Clinton attempted to “destroy” the women who accused Bill Clinton of harassment and abuse.

Dokoupil then asked Clinton whether she thought her husband should have resigned following his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“Absolutely not,” Clinton said.

Dokoupil pressed Clinton on whether she thought the affair itself was an abuse of the power dynamic between the President of the United States and a White House intern.

“No, no,” Clinton responded.

“There are people who look at the incidents of the 90s, and they say a President of the United States cannot have a consensual relationship with an intern,” Dokoupil said.

“Who was an adult,” Hillary Clinton responded before asking why there isn’t an investigation into past allegations made against President Donald Trump.