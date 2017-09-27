Hillary Hopes Trump Won’t Order the Killing of People, Journalists

During an interview with Charlie Rose, Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump of having a tendency towards authoritarianism and said he is like Putin although she hopes he hasn’t ordered the killing of journalists.

Some might say she is the big government Pied Piper who has bodies turning up wherever she goes. This is the exchange:

“I don’t think he really values democracy, Charlie,” Hillary told host Charlie Rose.

“He doesn’t value democracy? Rose replied. “So he’s not a ‘democrat,’ little ‘d?’”

“No, he’s not, he’s a top-down guy.” Hillary declared.

“He’s an authoritarian?” Rose asked.

“He has tendencies toward authoritarianism,” Clinton exclaimed.

“So, he’s no different than Putin?” Rose inquired.

“Well, hopefully he hasn’t ordered the killing of people and journalists and the like,” Hillary allowed.

This past week, she accused Trump of being a racist for attacking those poor NFL players who kneel during the anthem. Prior to that she said white women who voted for him ‘publicly disrespected themselves”. [It could have been a worse humiliation, we could have voted for her].

She really won’t go away or back to the woods or wherever her type goes.