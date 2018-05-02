Hillary Might Know Why She Lost in 2016

Hillary Clinton figures she probably lost the election in 2016, at least in part, due to the fact that she is a Capitalist. She explained that 40 percent of Iowans are self-described Socialists.

She’s not a Socialist? Who knew?

Hillary should explain that she is a crony Capitalist.

At the Shared Value Leadership Summit, she was asked if being a Capitalist hurt her. She was asked the question.

“Probably,” Clinton said with some snarkiness. “You know, it’s hard to know but if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41 percent of Democrats are socialist — or self-described socialists — and I’m asked ‘are you a capitalist?’ and I say, ‘yes but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability,’ that probably gets lost in the ‘Oh my gosh she’s a capitalist!’”

With Hillary, there is no excuse she will discount.

The Clinton Foundation Is Returning

Being the pay-to-play crony Capitalist she is, she, her husband and daughter Chelsea are pushing the pay-to-play Clinton Foundation again.

Axios reported Monday that longtime Clinton supporters received an invitation offering access to the family at a May 24 benefit for the Clinton Foundation. The invite had a photo of the three Clintons who will apparently be accessible.

Access is what it’s all about.

The cheapest tickets for the event will be $2,500 for cocktails and dinner. Deep-pocketed donors can lay out $100,000 for a package including “leadership reception for two, a premium table of 10, program recognition as Gala Chair and invitations to the Clinton Foundation Annual Briefing.”

Amid the pay-to-play accusations, the Clintons wound the fundraising down for a while but something has prompted them to rev it up once again. Maybe Chelsea will seek political office?

The New York Times reported that the Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from donors connected to Uranium One as the deal was in the process of being approved by representatives of government agencies, including Clinton’s State Department.

Since the election, questions about that deal have not gone away. In October, The Hillreported that the FBI received an account that Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit the Clinton Foundation amid a broader pattern of bribery and kickbacks designed to extend Russia’s footprint to the U.S.

Amid the controversies in 2015 and 2016, the foundation saw a plunge in donations. While data from 2017 are not available, 2016 numbers showed that donations fell by 42 percent, from $108 million in 2015 to $63 million in 2016. Then-acting CEO Kevin Thurm told The New York Post, which first reported on the numbers, that that was due in part to restrictions on fundraising the foundation placed on itself as Clinton ran for president.