Hillary, Obama Are Back! Block SCOTUS, Take Over Congress!

One of America’s worst presidents, who couldn’t reach 3 percent GDP in one year and who came up with the horrendous Iran nuke deal, is out telling Americans “to be concerned”.

Speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Thursday, Obama warned of a country and world on the brink. “You are right to be concerned,” the leftist told the crowd. He said this after traveling around the world to tell foreign leaders to ‘resist Trump’.

He’s one of the most arrogant of presidents.

“Do not wait for the perfect message, don’t wait to feel a tingle in your spine because you’re expecting politicians to be so inspiring and poetic and moving that somehow, ‘OK, I’ll get off my couch after all and go spend the 15-20 minutes it takes for me to vote,’” he said.

“I’ll be honest with you, if I have a regret during my presidency, it is that people were so focused on me and the battles we were having, particularly after we lost the House, that folks stopped paying attention up and down the ballot,” Obama said.

That was because he was totally focused on Obama.

HILLARY CLINTON’S WORKING ON BLOCKING A SCOTUS APPOINTMENT

Hillary Clinton has made her first move to block President Trump from appointing another Supreme Court Justice. She is partnering with the hard-left ‘Demand Justice’ organization “to stop Trump from hijacking the courts.”

It is, in fact, the Democratic Party that appointed hard-left activists as judges. During Barack Obama’s eight-year reign, they hijacked the courts.

BREAKING: Hillary’s “Onward Together” is partnering with Demand Justice, run by her ex-spox and Sen. Feinstein’s deputy Paige Herwig, to Bork Trump’s next SCOTUS pick and “stop Trump from hijacking the courts.” Herwig worked with Feinstein to keep Loretta Lynch from testifying — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 29, 2018