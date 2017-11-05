Hillary Peeps Respond to Donna Brazile: It’s Those Russians Again!

Donna Brazile’s new book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” has been an exposé of an unfit and unpopular Hillary Clinton. She apparently wanted to replace the failing candidate with a Biden-Booker ticket after her collapse at the 9/11 event in New York City. Brazile said she also operated in fear after Seth Rich was killed. The Obamas and Hillary had the staff terrified of Russians.

The campaign she also wrote, treated her like a “Patsey the slave”, referencing a character in “12 Years a Slave”.

She accused Hillary of treating her like a “whipping girl”. Others have said that about Hillary.

In an open letter signed by 100 of Hillary’s former senior aides, Brazile’s account of Hillary’s ill health was fueled by Russian propaganda. [It was the Russians of course!]

“We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. “It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”

That’s rich! The Russians gave her fits?

Let’s take a brief trip through memory lane.

Leaked Colin Powell emails have Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse telling a Democratic donor that Hillary’s health is so bad that she “could barely climb the podium steps” during an event they both attended. Sheldon Whitehouse is a far-left guy who ardently supports Hillary.

Hmm…is Sheldon a Russian? That wouldn’t surprise us.

What about the Channel 11 TV hosts who said Secret Service banned cameras because Hillary might have a seizure?

Brazile said she wanted to replace Hillary after her collapse (fit) at the 9/11 event but there were other episodes just like that.

Remember when they tried to convince us that this next episode was normal?

The Russians made this up???

Brazile’s response to the letter is they don’t understand.

“Here’s what they don’t know. What it was like to be over at the DNC during the hacking. What it’s like to bury a child. I did, Seth Rich. They don’t know what it’s like to protect a staff from further harassment,” she said.

“They don’t know what it’s like because they’re — the high command of Brooklyn. The people making the decisions, even for the DNC, they didn’t come and work with us. They told us to shut up. And basically let them win the election. When we tried to intervene, we had to spend money we raised to try to help them win. That was my job as chair of the party.”

The disgruntled employee is not a pillar of truth and honesty and has been caught lying, but this does ring true.

Brazile doesn’t want to be accused of saying Hillary rigged the election despite saying Hillary bought the loyalty of the DNC before she was even the nominee to shut out Bernie.

Bernie wouldn’t have won anyway. The Democrats have Super Delegates who can jump in and crowd out the candidate they don’t want. Each of their votes counts 500 times more than an individual’s.

She is back at the DNC happily.

“Do I regret taking on a job the second time in my life as chair of the party? Cleaning up everyone’s mess? Taking all of the income in? Being unable to spend funds that I raised? Do I regret being on the road 100 percent of the time? Being hacked by the Russians? Being — being harassed, getting death threats? Do I regret any of that?” she said.

“Do I regret standing up for what is right? Helping Hillary Clinton? Helping the Democratic Party? … No, I wish I could have done more.”