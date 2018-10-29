Hillary Says “Game On” Since Texas Is Turning Blue, Wants to Be Prez

It’s no secret that the Democrat Party, now the Socialist Party, has been pushing illegal foreigners and fascist refugees into the country. Many go into red states to turn them all blue. It’s not only that. The leftists from California are moving into Texas and bringing their leftist ideals with them.

The Democrats under Clinton leadership wants a permanent electoral majority.

Texas is now competitive says Hillary. If true, they are on the way to decline. That’s how we lost California and News York, once conservative states.

GAME ON SAYS MARXIST-ALINSKYITE HILLARY!

Hillary is bragging about it in a tweet. She says “Game On!”

She tweeted: It was such a delight to talk with the @BGTX team tonight. They’re turning Texas into a battleground state by treating it like one, from endorsing an all-women slate of candidates to registering 55,000 voters this cycle. Hard work pays off. Keep it going—eight more days! #GameOn

It was such a delight to talk with the @BGTX team tonight. They’re turning Texas into a battleground state by treating it like one, from endorsing an all-women slate of candidates to registering 55,000 voters this cycle. Hard work pays off. Keep it going—eight more days! #GameOn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 29, 2018

Hillary and the New Democrat Party [Socialist Party] work closely with people like George Soros for that permanent one party state.

SHE STILL WANTS TO BE PRESIDENT

Hillary Clinton during an event Friday at the New York City’s 92nd Street Y told the audience: “I’d like to be president.”

The comments come amid speculation whether the former Democratic presidential nominee would run again in the 2020 election. Clinton said she did not want to run again, but would not definitively rule it out either.

She said her eight years in the Senate and term as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama qualified her for the job.

She was an incompetent secretary of state — remember Benghazi! In the Senate, she didn’t author any bills but she did name post offices.

Hillary Clinton: “I’d like to be president.” Clinton says she is not going to “think about” running until after midterms conclude. pic.twitter.com/INpPjUk7Lx — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 28, 2018