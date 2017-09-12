Hillary Says “If I If I Had Won, I Would Have Been Seen As a Genius”

In an interview yesterday with NPR’s Morning Edition host Rachel Martin, the failed and whiny presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called her campaign “revolutionary,” adding “if I had won, I would have been seen as a genius.”

The interviewer asked, “Did you underestimate the way that your familiarity with the American public could negatively impact your campaign?”

Clinton responded:l “Well, I thought it was pretty revolutionary that I was the first woman to have a realistic chance of becoming president. So, I don’t know how any woman, who is not familiar to people, since we have so many hurdles to over come, could have even been in that position that I found myself. If I had won, I would been seen as a genius, my campaign would have been seen as perfect, I understand all of that.”

The “revolutionary genius” bought a second home in New York for her staff for after she won the presidency. Pure genius!

She also found a 31st reason for her failure as a candidate – Justice John Roberts. The Justice did away with the [dated and unnecessary] Voter’s Right Act of 2013 and that helped cost her the election.

It allegedly disenfranchised some voters who would have voted for her, according to her. They must be nincompoops if they don’t know how to register to vote and come out to vote.

All the reasons Hillary lost:

The FBI Jim Comey The Russians Americans who colluded with the Russians Putin anti-American forces Low information voters Everyone who assumed she’d win Bad polling numbers Obama for winning two terms Obama for telling her not to take on Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders People wanting change Misogynists Suburban women The NY Times TV execs Cable news Netflix All media Fake news Democrats not making the right documentaries Facebook Twitter Wikileaks Content farms in Macedonia The Republican Party The Democratic Party Matt Lauer GOP donor Rebekah Mercer Donald Trump Justice Roberts

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked today what she thought of Hillary’s book tour and her answer can be described in one word, ‘sad’.

Sanders: “Last chapter of [Hillary Clinton’s] public life is going to be defined by propping up book sales with false & reckless attacks” pic.twitter.com/jwABMlkCep — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2017