Hillary Says Trump Supporters Don’t Want Blacks, Indians to Have Rights

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told East Indians this past weekend that Middle America, the FBI, and the press were responsible for her 2016 loss, along with those women whose husbands told them to vote for Trump. The best part of her speech came when she told the Indian audience that Trump voters don’t want Blacks or Indians to have rights.

Hillary Clinton thinks white women voted for Trump because their husbands told them to. She said it last year and again this weekend during a discussion at the India Today Conclave.

The moderator asked Clinton why 52 percent of white women voted for Trump, even after hearing the “Access Hollywood” tape.

“[Democrats] do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” Clinton explained. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever believes you should.”

Hillary’s Public Delusions

She then unabashedly trashed Middle America.

“I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward and [Trump’s] whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backward,” Clinton said.

According to her, the states that didn’t vote for her are populated with the backward people who don’t want blacks, women and Indians to have rights. “You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it.” She also told the Indians that the FBI and U.S. press were to blame for her failure in 2016. [The fact is the press adores her.]