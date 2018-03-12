Hillary Says Trump Supporters Don’t Want Blacks, Indians to Have Rights

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told East Indians this past weekend that Middle America, the FBI, and the press were responsible for her 2016 loss, along with those women whose husbands told them to vote for Trump. The best part of her speech came when she told the Indian audience that Trump voters don’t want Blacks or Indians to have rights.
Hillary Clinton thinks white women voted for Trump because their husbands told them to. She said it last year and again this weekend during a discussion at the India Today Conclave.
The moderator asked Clinton why 52 percent of white women voted for Trump, even after hearing the “Access Hollywood” tape.
Hillary’s Public Delusions
According to her, the states that didn’t vote for her are populated with the backward people who don’t want blacks, women and Indians to have rights.
“You know, you didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs. You don’t want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it.”
She also told the Indians that the FBI and U.S. press were to blame for her failure in 2016.
[The fact is the press adores her.]
Hillary: Anyone who opposes white genocide is a racist!
Hillary, look in the mirror and you will see the reason you lost, you and your husband are criminals and I hope one day both of you get handcuffed and taken to prison !!! I won’t hold my breath waiting because you are part of the elite that think there are laws for you and your ilk and laws for the “let them eat cake” people
It is extremely unfortunate she’s still walking around free, spewing this garbage. But, could be worse, She could be in the Oval Office.