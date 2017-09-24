Hillary Says White Women Who Voted for Trump ‘Publicly Disrespected Themselves’

Hillary Clinton says white women who voted for President Trump were “publicly disrespecting themselves.”

We could have voted for Hillary and totally humiliated ourselves.

She told Joy Reid on MSNBC, “When I see women, and look, it’s predominantly white women, let’s just be clear about that. I won women, I lost white women although I got more white women’s votes than president Obama did in 2012 so this is an ongoing challenge,” Hillary said.

“But when I see women doing that, I think why are they publicly disrespecting themselves?”, Hillary continued.

Hillary is incredibly condescending. She gives white women voters no credit for intelligence. She is also clueless. Her husband is a perverted womanizer.

Women didn’t vote for her because she’s a liar, corrupt and an elitist who called Trump supporters “a basket of deplorables” and stood for nothing but hate mongering. It had nothing to do with sexism. Sexists are the ones who voted for her because she is a woman.

What she said in this interview is exactly why we couldn’t vote for her.

She must be surrounded by a cadre of sycophants who tell her what she wants to hear.