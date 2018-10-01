Hillary Tells Voters to ‘Swing Left’, Obama Endorses Hard-Left Socialist

Hillary Clinton on Monday told voters via video on Twitter about the importance of voting in the upcoming midterm elections. She urged supporters to get out the vote in key swing districts to help Democrats retake control of the House.

Her hashtag is #SwingLeft. And she does mean left — very, very left.

“Imagine being able to hold this administration accountable, and actually make progress when it comes to affordable health care, the rights of immigrants and refugees, the urgent challenge of climate change, and, yes, I could go on and on,” Clinton said in a video shared on Twitter.

Hillary means illegal immigrants when she talks about immigrants.

She, of course, referred to our republic as a democracy. The reason she did is because she’s a leftist.

Studies show the single most effective way to encourage people to vote is to talk to them in person or on the phone in the days just before the election. This year, don’t just vote. Volunteer. Find your closest swing district with @SwingLeft: https://t.co/QSdE8ZbYzl pic.twitter.com/VY4SHnaasD — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2018

Barack Obama endorsed a communist [Democrat Socialist] Andrew Gillum and incompetents like Bill Nelson.

Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service. They deserve your vote: pic.twitter.com/NO5jnhX3XD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2018