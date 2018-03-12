Hillary Thinks She Would Have Won If She Were a Reality TV Star

Hillary was in Mumbai this past weekend to impart some pearls of wisdom. She had a lot to say about President Trump and explained why stupid Americans voted for him. She was asked by Today editor Aroon Purie if Americans deserved to have him as President. Purie mentioned the old saw that “countries deserve the governments they get.”

“I would have to say, no, we did not deserve that,” the 2016 Democratic presidential loser said. [We deserved her?]

Snowflake Hillary mentioned the #MeToo moment she thinks she had during the second presidential debate.

“He was stalking me,” she claimed. “And it was meant to unnerve me, of course, because he’s a large man.”

“I think most voters want a president who keeps her cool, who is calm and composed and doesn’t get thrown off her game or get upset or get angry, or, heaven forbid, emotional. So I’m not going to respond,” Clinton said she determined in the moment.

Because she has little respect for Americans and their intellectual levels, she said that people voted for him because he was entertaining.

“If people were looking for the reality TV campaign, maybe I should have given them more entertainment,” the former shifty secretary of State said.

Hillary is The Good Mother as we mentioned in an article earlier today and that held her back, she believes.

“I’m the mother who says, ‘Eat your spinach, you’ll grow up strong.’ And somebody else is saying, ‘Eat all the fast foods and the ice cream you can possibly stick in your mouth,’ ” Clinton exclaimed. “And all of the sudden I’m thinking, wait a minute, maybe I’m running a campaign that is like all the other campaigns I’ve ever been a part of, and he’s doing something entirely different, which is this reality TV campaign.

“It’s fascinating, and something I think will come to a democracy near you at some point.”

Trump won because he ran a reality show

Clinton thinks he won because of his entertainment value. “He ran the first reality TV campaign and he was the first reality TV candidate,” Clinton said of Trump.

“If you watch reality TV, you know it means that the person who is the most outrageous, the person who says the politically incorrect things, the person who’s insulting and attacking, drives big ratings,” the aging Clinton continued.

She should know, being outrageous is her schtick. The woman who gave it all away to Putin during the reset thinks Trump is the one who has an affinity for dictators.

“Trump does have quite an affinity for dictators,” she responded. “He really likes their authoritarian posturing and behavior.” This is the woman who planned to take away our guns, implement hate speech laws, force abortion to the moment of birth down our throats and allow another 300 million foreigners into the country.