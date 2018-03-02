Hillary Transferred Technology for Putin’s New Unstoppable Missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin reported this week that he has developed an unstoppable intercontinental nuclear missile that travels 20 times the speed of sound, it can’t be detected, has an unlimited range, and no nation can shoot it down. Putin demonstrated the missile capability that no one denies by showing a video of one hitting Florida.

Special thanks Hillary Clinton, the Podestas and the Obama administration on behalf of Russia.

Mrs. Clinton, while feathering her nest and launching the failed Russian reset, managed to transfer military technology being used in the missile system.

HILLARY CLINTON’S RUSSIAN MISSILE COLLUSION

Hillary as secretary of state transferred “major technology” that “may have substantially undermined U.S. national security” and the media ignored it, Peter Schweitzer reported in a WSJ piece. The report published July 2016 was titled , “From Russia With Money — Hillary Clinton, the Russian Reset and Cronyism.”

It explains that the Obama administration, with Hillary in charge of the project, was planning to set up a Russian Silicon Valley. It involved a major technology transfer that substantially enhanced the Russian military’s technological capabilities, according to both the FBI and the U.S. Army.

It involved government officials and American corporations in the transfer overseen by Hillary’s State Department. Tens of millions were then funneled into the Clinton Foundation’

A Putin-­‐‑connected Russian government fund transferred $35 million to a small company [Joule] with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta on its executive board, which included senior Russian officials.

Podesta also headed up a think tank which wrote favorably about the Russian reset while apparently receiving millions from Kremlin-­‐‑linked Russian oligarchs via an offshore LLC.

John Podesta, of course, is Hillary’s campaign manager, a committed Socialist and a close ally and working partner of Socialist George Soros.

SKOLKOVO

The Moscow-based IT technology company called Skolkovo, fashioned after Silicon Valley, poured tens of millions of dollars into the Clinton Foundation, the report states. This was supposed to be the earliest of foreign policy initiatives to reset our relationship with Russia.

Hillary Clinton was the point person.

Beginning in 2009, State Department officials under Clinton “played a substantial role in assisting Russian government entities in accessing U.S. capital and in seeking investments in U.S. high technology companies”.

Clinton was intimately involved and almost exclusively in charge.

The idea was that Russia was going to form its own Silicon Valley at Skolkovo and U.S. companies would invest and share talent. Hillary and Podesta sought to find investments here in the States.

Of the 28 US, European and Russian companies that participated in Skolkovo, 17 of them were Clinton Foundation donors or sponsored speeches by former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton was warned that the technology could be used for a hypersonic missile engine.

The FBI and Army warned the administration

Lucia Ziobro, the assistant special agent at the FBI’s Boston office, said at the time, “The FBI believes the true motives of the Russian partners, who are often funded by their government, is to gain access to classified, sensitive, and emerging technology from the companies.”

“Skolkovo’s link to the Russian military-intelligence apparatus is not in dispute”, the report read.

The U.S. Army Foreign Military Studies Program at Fort Leavenworth issued a report in 2013 (written in 2012) about the security implications of Skolkovo. The report declared that the purpose of Skolkovo was to serve as a “vehicle for worldwide technology transfer to Russia in the areas of information technology, biomedicine, energy, satellite and space technology, and nuclear technology,” Schweizer wrote in his report.

Hillary Clinton launched the reset and it died in 2011 but the damage had been done.

Russia’s FSB spy agency — the successor to the KGB — reportedly keeps two of its information warfare “security centers” at Skolkovo, the report says.

“I think the idea that you’re going to help develop a Russian version of Silicon Valley, which, by the way, will be controlled by the Russian government, and then not to expect that the technology will be siphoned off for military uses, is incredibly naive,” journalist Peter Schweizer said.

She got them uranium too

She also helped get Russia the uranium for the nuclear projects.

“Nine Uranium One shareholders donated more than $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. Some of those donations, including those by Uranium One Chairman Ian Telfer, had not been disclosed by the Clinton Foundation”.

Hillary later facilitated the sale of a US uranium mine to Russia, to Uranium One, a mine which produces for 20% of US output.

THE ARMY REPORT HILLARY AND OBAMA IGNORED

The 2012 Army report on Skolkovo assessed “the implications … for U.S. policymakers” which included the hypersonic missile engine.

Although military activities are not an official cluster of activity, the Skolkovo Foundation has, in fact, been involved in defense-related activities since December 2011, when it approved the first weapons-related project—the development of a hypersonic cruise missile engine. The project is a response to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Advanced Hypersonic Weapon, part of the Prompt Global Strike program.

In November 2016, after Donald Trump was elected president, the US Air Force released a report on the Russian and Chinese hypersonic missile threat to the United States.

The United States is vulnerable to future attack by hypersonic missiles from China and Russia and is falling behind in the technology race to develop both defensive and offensive high-speed maneuvering arms, according to a new Air Force study.

“The People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation are already flight-testing high-speed maneuvering weapons (HSMWs) that may endanger both forward-deployed U.S. forces and even the continental United States itself,” an executive summary of the report says.

“These weapons appear to operate in regimes of speed and altitude, with maneuverability that could frustrate existing missile defense constructs and weapon capabilities.”

The 2012 Army report continues:

Skolkovo is an ambitious enterprise, aiming to promote technology transfer generally, by inbound direct investment, and occasionally, through selected acquisitions. As such, Skolkovo is arguably an overt alternative to clandestine industrial espionage —with the additional distinction that it can achieve such a transfer on a much larger scale and more efficiently.

Implicit in Russia’s development of Skolkovo is a critical question—a question that Russia may be asking itself—why bother spying on foreign companies and government laboratories if they will voluntarily hand over all the expertise Russia seeks? Since multinational institutions hire talent worldwide and seek access to foreign markets without regard for national interest, only the U.S. government would be in a position to persuade them to scale back their commitments in Skolkovo if U.S. relations with Russia continue to deteriorate.

However, given the global dimensions of Skolkovo’s technology transfer program, it is not clear how much leverage U.S. industry has. Therefore, the key issue for U.S. policymakers is balancing the benefits of constructive technological engagement with Russia against the risks that Russia could leverage transferred scientific knowledge to modernize and strengthen its military.

FLASHBACK! WHEN BILL CLINTON SOLD MILITARY TECHNOLOGY TO CHINA

Bill Clinton transferred military technology to China in 1999. He said it would not endanger national security. A staff member of the intelligence panel said it was unlikely to contest the approval of the technology. He also said the explosive bolts might be used to help eject nuclear warheads from a missile.

But it was so much worse than that.

Critics say it wiped out any strategic advantage the U.S. had.

The Clinton administration accepted millions of dollars from the military and intelligence services of at least one hostile foreign power. All of this was done in exchange for illegal campaign contributions from a massive totalitarian country determined to eclipse the U.S. as a world superpower.

President Clinton also lifted security controls, allowing thieves to access other vital military technologies while disarming his own side and opposing needed defenses.

Bill’s gift of Supercomputers

“One of the key technological breaks China received, without having to spy to get it, was the deliverance of supercomputers once banned from export for security reasons,” writes David Horowitz of Frontpage Magazine.

“Supercomputers underpin the technology of nuclear and missile warfare, and not only for firing and controlling the missiles. A supercomputer can simulate a nuclear test and is thus crucial to the development of nuclear warheads. But, according to a Washington Post editorial: ‘In the first three-quarters of 1998 nine times as many [supercomputers] were exported [to China] as during the previous seven years.’”

Horowitz says it gave China a 20-year head start.

This was after China stole our design data

According to a Wall Street Journal account from Clinton days, a bipartisan congressional inquiry “found Beijing has stolen U.S. design data for nearly all elements needed for a major nuclear attack on the U.S., such as advanced warheads, missiles, and guidance systems.

Targets of the spying ranged from an Army anti-tank weapon to nearly all modern fighter jets. Most weren’t done by professionals, but by visitors or front companies. Lax security by the Clinton Administration is blamed in part, and satellite makers Hughes and Loral are criticized.”

Trevor Loudon of New Zeal says Bill Clinton was turned in his college days in Russia. It just might be true.