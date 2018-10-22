Hillary’s Adviser Condones the Attack on Mitch McConnell & His Wife

During an appearance on MSNBC, Phillip Reines, Hillary’s close adviser, strongly suggested that Mitch McConnell and his wife, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, deserve to be harassed when they are in a public restaurant. It’s punishment for Merrick Garland, he believes.

Reines actually read Mitch’s mind to justify his statement.

“Mitch McConnell is a pretty stoic guy. Just the notion, when you said Mitch McConnell and TMZ I had to do a double take. I think he’s sitting there and he’s thinking a couple things, first of all, ‘I have Capitol Police that are 10 feet away,’ two, he’s thinking, ‘I got my wife Elaine, who is better than the Capitol Police,’ three, he’s thinking, ‘Merrick Garland verse my leftovers,’” Reines said.

McConnell got away with nothing in the Garland case. He used legitimate tactics and he did exactly what Joe Biden said was appropriate. Democrats just won’t accept losing.

Mitch McConnell is being harassed at his home, coming out of conferences, and most recently in a Louisville restaurant. The diners actually shooed the abusers away in this most recent attack.