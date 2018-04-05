Hillary’s At It Again, Says Hogg Movement Has “Real Shot to Defeat the NRA”

Hillary Clinton is out of the woods and at it again. Speaking at The Wing, a women-only social club in New York City, Clinton repeated her claims of why she lost the election.

Clinton lamented how “really hard” it is watching the way President Trump is carrying out his duties as president.

She hit Fox News and the entire media. Fox, she said, is trying “to impeach her.”

Also, during her speech, she called the Electoral College an “anachronism”. She won the popular vote, therefore she should be president, according to her.

Finally, she actually thinks the David Hogg anti-gun movement has a “real shot to defeat the NRA.” Besides being clueless, is she trying to start a revolution?

The women present were very excited she was there. As for Hillary, she can’t accept her loss and is still traumatized.