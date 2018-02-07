Hillary’s “Hit Man” “Sid Vicious Blumenthal Was Dossier’s Real Creator

The Grassley-Graham memo criminally referring Christopher Steele to the DoJ for prosecution for lying under oath is bad enough. However, the really frightening concern brought up by the senators is a deep concern that opposition research obtained from foreigners (tied to the Kremlin) by two very close Clinton allies was used exclusively or almost exclusively to take out her opponent. It was done with the help of U.S. agencies, the State Department and the DoJ/FBI.

Perhaps it was done to hide the administration’s corruption from public view.

The dossier was really the work of Clinton allies Sid Blumenthal and Cody Shearer.

This memo backs up the Nunes FISA abuse memo and puts the media lie to bed. The mainstream media fully bought into the story that the Nunes memo is a “nothing burger” and purely partisan. That’s a lie.

One thing we might consider is why this was done. All of this will eventually trace back to Barack Obama. A new report out of the Senate Homeland Security committee quotes text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strazok saying Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing.” While that was in relation to Clinton’s emails, it would be naive to think Obama only politicized some investigations.

If this scandal does reach Obama, who we know also communicated with Hillary via her personal server [he lied about it], it will be the worst outcome of President Trump’s election.

Obama politicized every agency, corrupting them, and it won’t be good for his legacy.

Hillary’s closest ally, Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal fed information to Steele for inclusion in the “dossier” which we should stop calling a dossier. It’s garbage.

WE KNOW SID VICIOUS FED THE INFORMATION TO STEELE

“Vicious” routinely, over the years, provided Bill and Hillary Clinton with information about their Republican opponents and how to message against them.

In the 1990s, some newspapers referred to Blumenthal as “Sid Vicious,” a nod to his ruthless reputation and, at times, conspiratorial views.

He is known as the Clinton “hit man”. Sid Vicious organized the hits against Monica Lewinsky and the “semen-soaked” dress, brutally attacking her character. He called her “a predatory and unstable stalker.” It was Blumenthal who spread rumors about Obama in 2007 with stories of birtherism. He did it with Libya, feeding Hillary false information while he had money invested in Libya.

During the Bill Clinton impeachment crisis, Mr. Blumenthal, then the president’s special adviser, spread false rumors that one of Kenneth Starr’s prosecutors abused young boys at a Christian summer camp. In 1995, Mr. Blumenthal told reporters that Alma Powell, Colin Powell’s wife, suffered from clinical depression and was thus unfit to be the first lady.

In fact, in every corrupt dealing the Clintons had, he was there.

Blumenthal also works for the David Brock’s, Soros-funded, Media Matters.

His reputation includes him trying to sneak out of the White House with classified information hidden in his pockets. Both Blumenthal and Hillary also shared classified information about how German leadership viewed the prospects for a Greek bailout during the 2012 Mazvinsky scandal.

SENATE MEMO REDACTED SID’S NAME BUT GOWDY ALL BUT SAID IT WAS HIM

The Senate Judiciary memo of the criminal complaint against Christopher Steele was mostly unredacted Tuesday.

In the memo, the senators stated that in October 2016, while Christopher Steele was compiling his dossier, Steele received information relevant to the dossier from an associate of the Clintons. He incorporated it in the dossier.

During an interview with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday, Trey Gowdy strongly suggested that the Clinton source was Sid Blumenthal.

Gowdy responded to Martha MacCallum asking who the Clinton source was: “When you hear who the source, one of the sources of that information is, you’re going to think, oh, my gosh, I’ve heard that name somewhere before. Where could it possibly have been,”

MacCallum asked whether the source was foreign or domestic, and answered domestic with a hint, “I’m trying to think of how Secretary Clinton defined him. I think she said he was an old friend who emailed her from time to time.”

MacCallum came right out and asked if it was Blumenthal, and the Congressman said, “That would be really warm. You’re warm—Yeah.”

THE SECOND DOSSIER CAME FROM A CLINTON FIXER

Another Clinton ally, her “political fixer” Cody Shearer wrote a second dossier which was given to the FBI although we didn’t know what they did with it. However, the Grassley-Graham memo says Steele put it in his dossier.

That version including the second dossier was not printed by BuzzFeed. We only have a summary of it.

Apparently, Christopher Steele said in that memo that he was incorporating information from a “foreign sub-source” whose data was passed via an associate of the Clintons to someone (redacted) (either at the State Department or in contact with someone at the State Department). The State Department contact [likely Jon Winer] then passed it to Steele.

Clinton fixer Cody Shearer likely funneled his fake research through the State Department. We don’t know if that second dossier was used for the warrant because it might have been too late. Although it might have been included because Steele was feeding information to the FBI since early July.

The Clinton opposition research was laundered through a Yahoo News article and the State Department to give the impression of reliable secondary sources, separately confirming the dossier. The garbage dossier was then said to have come from the “trustworthy” ex-MI-6, Christopher Steele, who was fed the information separately.

All of this was fake and the dossier was unverified. To make matters worse, they appear to have gotten the information from the Kremlin.