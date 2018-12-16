Hillary’s Letter to Child Over Lost Election Suggests Little Kids Are Sexist

The Washington Post published a letter Hillary wrote to an 8-year old girl named, Martha Kennedy Morales. The child lost her election for class president by one vote to a boy.

Who would see a child’s class election as a matter for identity politics? Why Hillary naturally! In one sentence she was divisive and went back to her election loss which still gnaws at her.

“As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys,” Clinton wrote.

How does Clinton know the boy won because he’s a boy? Perhaps he has one more friend than she has. Maybe there was voter corruption. There is always the possibility that the children thought he would do a better job!

Hillary wants to teach the child to blame others for failure.

The failed presidential candidate is not sorry the child lost the election because it’s a meaningless letter. The little girl still won. She got the next spot — Vice President of her class. That’s better than Hillary has done. The letter’s purpose was to give Hillary an opportunity to whine about her election and spread more enmity with her poisonous identity politics.

The child has a Hispanic name, and that probably affected Hillary too. She’s obsessed with categorizing and stereotyping people. The woman’s sick!

THE LETTER

I learned from your father, Albert’s post on Facebook about your election experience running for Class President at . . . . Congratulations on being elected Vice President!

While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President, I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place. As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys. The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it. As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success.

With best wishes and warm regards, I am

Sincerely yours,

Hillary Rodham Clinton