Hillary’s Sorry You’re So Dopey for Thinking She Said What She Still Says

Hillary says people misunderstood her comment about white married women asking their husbands who to vote for but, inexplicably, she is still saying it.

Even Marie Harf wants Mrs. Clinton to “go away” but Hillary would be sorely missed by Republicans. A case in point is her explanation for her recent statement in India that married white women ask the significant men in their lives who to vote for. She said that while insulting Middle America.

It was all a misinterpretation according to her in a wordy explanation on Facebook. She’s not really sorry though because in her explanation she concludes that evidence supports what she said.

“I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted. I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody,” Clinton began.

Despite what she wrote, her original statement was very clear and hard to misunderstand. She said:

“We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” Clinton said during the event. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

One would have to be fairly dopey to misinterpret that. Hillary said plainly that white married women who didn’t vote for her are simply listening to white men. The Facebook apology – sort of – didn’t really take that back. She wrote:

“That there is anecdotal evidence and some research to suggest that women are unfortunately more swayed by men than the other way around,” she wrote. “I did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it.”

Anecdotal evidence? That’s no evidence.

In other words, Hillary does indeed think you dopey white married women are voting the way the men tell you to vote.

“Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead?” she continued. “It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it’s a dynamic still at play in our society.

“I know this because even I spent parts of my life wondering if I could achieve the same as male leaders, and a lot of that insecurity stemmed from my gender and how society views women,” Clinton claimed.

There will never be another Hillary.