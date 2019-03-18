Hit-and-Run Illegal Who Beheaded a Man Will Serve Only 14 Months

A man here illegally will only serve 14 months in prison after beheading a young father and driving off with his headless body. Neri Damian Cruz-Carmano, pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run accident that brutally took the life of Jamar Beach, 26, the father of a two-year-old boy.

Carmano was driving while impaired but prosecutors said they couldn’t gather enough proof. They couldn’t prove he caused the accident either, although they believe he did.

The family of Jamar Beach said 14 months isn’t enough and promise to plead for Carmano to be deported when he completes his sentence.

You would think that would be a given.

The family held up pictures of Jamar during the sentencing. They cringed when the attorney pleaded for mercy.

“He was here, your honor, to try to make a better life for himself, to try to send money back to his family in Mexico, to work here,” attorney Woody Vann argued. “It’s a story that is repeated in this courtroom or on that street corner daily and in the newscasts daily.”

Ugh. As the family said, he had no business being here and Jamar would be alive today if he had been deported.