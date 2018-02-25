Hogg Calls for Boycott of Florida and Everyone Who Opposes Him

Useful student activist David Hogg has called for tourists to boycott the entire state of Florida during spring break until we see gun control. He wants businesses to suffer for his leftist agenda. He told people to go to Puerto Rico.

Who is this jerk to call for unAmerican boycotts until people do as he says?

He is a Parkland student who is being elevated to a leadership position of the leftist youth movement. Twitter is protecting him and the other “leaders”. They’re untouchable. People have complained of being banned if they criticize him.

Twitter Is Protecting the Boycott Bully

We are actively working on reports of targeted abuse and harassment of a number of survivors of the tragic mass shooting in #Parkland. Such behavior goes against everything we stand for at Twitter, and we are taking action on any content that violates our terms of service. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 21, 2018

Twitter commissars are using every tool at their disposal to weed out all dissent.

We are also using our anti-spam and anti-abuse tools to weed out malicious automation around these individuals and the topics they are raising. We have also verified a number of survivors’ Twitter accounts. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 21, 2018

Twitter certified him immediately. That never happens.

After those tweets came out, Hogg launched his twitter boycott rampage on companies that have a relationship with the NRA. Hogg’s an Internet bully, a leftist Brownshirt. He’s after Marco Rubio, lauding Emma Gonzalez as one “who showed up to save the world.”

Hogg retweeted – or someone who is managing his account – a link to Head Count which explains how 16 and 17-year olds can register to vote. They are subtly encouraging youth to vote illegally. In the least, they want them to register to vote for their leftist army to ban guns and all of our freedoms.

Watch him promote the hard-left boycott of Florida.