Hogg Gets Minced by Kyle Kashuv Over His Snide Religion Tweet

Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland student survivor just gave a dramatic dress down to David Hogg, a leftist operative and student survivor.

Background

David Hogg is a verbally vicious 17-year old, but if you dare criticize him or something he has said, he will try to destroy you. He shouldn’t be given another moment of attention but he is now acting in concert with Soros’s Media Matters to destroy Fox News personality, Laura Ingraham. Because he didn’t like her tweet, he and the Soros-Brock Media Matters’ machine are attempting to destroy her livelihood.

She apologized she said in the interest of the holy season since she is a devout Catholic. Hogg then doubled down, refused to accept her apology and is trying even harder to destroy her. Ms. Ingraham is taking a week off, signalling the possibility that her job is in jeopardy or she will just enjoy her time with her children.

He Went Too Far And Brought Out Kyle

That isn’t enough, however. He also mocked her religion.

Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week. https://t.co/bjSLmj3gyH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Kyle Kashuv had a great response. He noted that Ms. Ingraham is a cancer survivor in his retort.

Imagine spending your entire spring break trying to ruin a cancer survivor’s career who is a single mother of 3 adopted children from foreign countries. Dude, this is just sad. https://t.co/xdVg2qM9fZ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

Pity the College

Hogg is a no-nothing troublemaker. Pity the college that gets him.

This little fili in the blank, who lives in a tony suburb with a loving family and has access to the free speech he won’t allow Laura Ingraham, thinks he lives in a police state: “We’ve grown up around Columbine. We’ve grown up with the recession. We grew up in this police state.” —@davidhogg111

Not because some of our peers are getting a bit too inflammatory? pic.twitter.com/Sg03yJAh5A — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

Klye hit Chris Cuomo while he was besting Hogg.

Your description of CNN is perfect https://t.co/eNaV6n4Cvu — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 31, 2018

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota actually asked this question. They are so proud of it, they posted it.

“What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you?” Alisyn Camerota asks Parkland survivor David Hogg, who says he was rejected from four universities pic.twitter.com/MUpCMOL8qD — CNN (@CNN) March 30, 2018

