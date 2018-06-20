Hogg Renews Boycott Against Laura Ingraham [Update – Fox Staunchly Defends]

In an update Wednesday, Fox News has announced in a statement that the network stands staunchly behind their popular host Laura Ingraham as the tyrannical teen David Hogg launches the second boycott against Laura Ingraham.

The network said in a statement that it will not “give in” to intimidation tactics.

In defending Ingraham, Fox News was clear in its take on these efforts.

“Laura Ingraham’s very personal, on-the-ground commitment to the plight of impoverished and abandoned children — specifically in Guatemala — speaks for itself,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “So too does her strong belief in a commonsense, legal immigration system, which will continue to be a focus of her show.

“FOX News will never tolerate or give in to attempts to silence diverse viewpoints by agenda-driven intimidation efforts.”

Original Story Posted June 19th at 14:34 EST:

David Hogg, the far-left student activist from Parkland, has renewed his boycott against Laura Ingraham because he didn’t like what she said on her show.

She described the migrant detention camps as summer camps and apparently that’s not allowed in his statist world.

In March the teen called for a boycott of her show. He and his leftist allies pressured a number of companies into pulling their advertising. Fox News stuck by her and when she returned after a week’s vacation, her viewership rose by 20 percent.

Hogg’s calling for her advertisers to pull their advertising over the latest comment he disagrees with.

“More kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps, or as The San Diego Union-Tribune described them today, as basically looking like boarding schools,” Ms. Ingraham said. “The American people are footing a really big bill for what is tantamount to a slow-rolling invasion of the United States.”

“There are classrooms, a play area with soccer goals and a medical clinic with superheroes like Wonder Woman, Superman and the Hulk on the walls.” — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 19, 2018

As he did last time, he’s listed her advertisers, and he has started a pressure campaign with the help of far-left groups. Most of these groups receive funding from George Soros and his ilk.

Hogg is a very nasty person and he’s a fascist.

So @IngrahamAngle we meet again. Who are you biggest advertisers now? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 19, 2018