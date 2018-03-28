Hogg Says College Rejections Are Annoying But He’s “Changing the World”

Democrat revolutionary David Hogg was rejected by the colleges of his choice. But don’t worry, he’s “changing the world” or at least he thinks he is.

“There’s a lot of amazing people who don’t get into college,” he said.

“It’s not been too great for me and some of the other members in the movement, like Ryan Deitsch. We got rejected from UCLA, I got rejected from UCLA and UCSD, so it’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that, and everything else that’s been going on,” he complained.

“[B]ut at this point, it’s, you know, we’re changing the world. We’re too busy. Right now it’s too hard to focus on that.”

Actually, he was turned down by four schools: UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine.

He says he has a 4.2 grade point average [out of what?]. Florida Atlantic University, Cal Poly, and Cal State San Marcos accepted him.