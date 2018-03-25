Hogg Says Infringe on Gun Rights But Never Backpack Rights [Video]

David Hogg, the hapless figurehead of the anti-Second Amendment youth movement, wants to infringe on all Americans’ gun rights but, whatever you do, don’t infringe on his backpack rights.

The Superintendent of his school district Robert Runcie is insisting on clear backpacks when the kids return to school. It has Hogg beside himself.

Hogg was asked by Axios about it and he said it makes students feel “isolated from the rest of the American culture.”

“I think after we come back from spring break, they’re requiring all of us to have clear backpacks,” Hogg said. “I think one of the most important, one of the other important things to realize is, many students want their privacy.”

“There are many, for example, females at our school.” Hogg continued. “When they go through their menstrual cycle, they don’t want people to see their tampons and stuff. And it’s just unnecessary and it’s embarrassing for a lot of the students and it makes them feel isolated and separated from the rest of American school culture when they’re having essentially their First Amendment rights infringed upon because they can’t freely wear whatever backpack they want…” [The tampons can be put in a bag in the backpack Hogg]

It’s not clear how clear backpacks allegedly violate students’ rights to freedom of speech. He concluded the school needs to nix the clear backpacks and just have policies that make the students feel secure.

