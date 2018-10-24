Hogg Says Time to Act on School Shootings Was Hundreds of Years Ago

This is our fun post of the day.

Man-child David Hogg, the know-nothing socialist who wants our guns, says politicians should have had the courage to act on school shootings hundreds of years ago.

He is so clever. Why didn’t I think of that? George Washington was remiss and so was Socrates for that matter.

“We have to develop this courage when our political leaders refuse to have it,” Hogg said. “When politicians say now is not the time to talk about this, they’re right. The time to talk about this was decades and centuries ago when we should have ended the violence.”

David Hogg says politicians should have addressed school shootings “centuries ago” pic.twitter.com/LoyVJd1Bef — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2018