Hogg-Soros-Media Matters Double Down as 18 Sponsors Drop Ingraham Angle

In one day, the Hogg-Media Matters team has managed to get 18 sponsors to cancel their ads on The Ingraham Angle. This is in response to a boycott called by 17-year old extremist David Hogg. Hogg, a bully, has ironically called Laura Ingraham a “deplorable bully“.

As an aside, Media Matters is partially funded by George Soros.

Angelo Carusone of Media Matters said their ultimate goal is to make Fox News’s brand “toxic to advertisers”. In the end. it is meant to squelch the free speech of all opponents to the far-left.

Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestle, Jos A Bank, Johnson & Johnson, Hulu, Stitch Fix, Jenny Craig, Office Depot, Honda, Liberty Mutual, Principal, Miracle-Ear, Ruby Tuesday, and Atlantis, and Entertainment Studios have made statements about future ads not appearing on Ingraham’s show.

This poses an existential threat to her show and she plans to take the next week off. Many of these sponsors are her major advertisers. These companies put politics before business so no one has to do business with them either.

The corporations are pledging obedience to Hogg and Soros-Brock Media Matters. In the end, it’s an effort to destroy Fox News, the only moderate mainstream media outlet left.

Hogg-Media Matters Will Double Down

Hogg launched the attack over a tweet – a TWEET – that Ms. Ingraham apologized for. His response was to double down and attack her viciously.

The student agitator is pleased that this might be fatal to Ingraham’s show and said he will keep it up. He says his opponents are “scared.”

“The fact that they’re going after us personally shows that what we’re doing is working. We have them scared and now we have to go even harder,” Hogg told Alisyn Camerota on set at CNN’s “New Day.” “This is when it really starts to matter is when these people try going against us.”

The kid wants to gut the Second Amendment but says he doesn’t want repeal.

He has continually attacked innocent people personally, from Governor Scott to Senator Rubio to Dana Loesch and others to all gun owners.

As Larry Elder has said:

You may not like what [Laura] Ingraham said. You may disagree with it. I did. But it isn’t remotely CLOSE to the level of viciousness with which [David] Hogg has attacked people who disagree with him.”

—@marcorubio #LauraIngraham — Larry Elder (@larryelder) March 31, 2018

Listen to who he is: