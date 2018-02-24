Hogg Tells Public to “Take Care” of FedEx, Any Companies Supporting NRA

During an endless interview with Joy Reid on her MSNBC show Sunday, David Hogg spouted anti-gun, anti-Republican talking point after talking point. He has joined the Clinton-Soros hard-left Think Progress in demanding FedEx be targeted by the many trolls and networked leftists.

He looked into the cameras and told the public to “take care” of companies that offer discounts to NRA members:

“FedEx still has not dropped their deal with the NRA. The CEO is one of the biggest donors to the NRA. And we have to take care of them. And as a result, if they aren’t going to, we’re going to have to take action as the consumers. Because we have the power in a business, just like we have the power in our democracy.” [It’s a Republic kid.]

He claims he is non-partisan which is a bit absurd since he’s teaming up with the far-left to gut our 2nd Amendment. He continually blames the NRA, Republicans and Donald Trump for the actions of a killer and for the incompetence of the FBI, the police, and the social service agencies. His family certainly could have done more – like file charges when he held a gun to their heads.

Hogg is the son of a retired FBI agent and a school teacher. He founded “Never Again MSD” and laced into “disgusting” former Sheriff David Clarke for saying George Soros’s hands are all over this and his group. If Hogg doesn’t want that narrative out there, he might want to stop mimicking George Soros’s Think Progress’ activities. He might also consider looking more natural during his performances.

Sheriff Clarke is attacked because he called out the young journalist-student. No one can criticize their useful students but they can attack students who support the 2nd Amendment as they did in the case of Colton Haab.

Hogg The Rehearsed

The video of CNN rehearsing him has disappeared from the Internet. Lucian Wintrich of The Gateway Pundit has one up and I have one as well. CNN had them taken down.

This uncovered video of teen anti-Trump/anti-gun activist David Hogg, which shows he was heavily coached on lines and is having trouble reciting his script, is being REMOVED and CENSORED from social media and YouTube. They don’t want anyone else to see it. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/CaUMX4s72y — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) February 21, 2018

YouTube scratched Wintrich’s video and framed the truth as a personal attack. How can it be an attack when it’s the truth with no editorializing?

YouTube is scrubbing every trace of teen anti-Trump/anti-Gun activist David Hogg’s blooper reel where he fumbles over his script… pic.twitter.com/ATQk2ScIpv — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) February 21, 2018