Hogg Tries to Get GOP Mayor Fired, Arrogantly Says Trump’s Afraid of Him

David Hogg is trying to get a Maine mayor fired. A recall has been launched on his behalf. The mayor dared insult him.

Nick Isgro now must face a recall vote in Waterville, where he was elected to a second term last November. Isgro’s tweet in early April was directed at David Hogg, who gained prominence as a gun control advocate after the shooting that left 17 people dead.

The recall effort is being led by former Waterville mayor Karen Heck, a Democrat who endorsed Isgro during his first run for mayor.

Isgro has blamed the recall effort on “well-connected and wealthy political elites.”

Isgro told Hogg to “eat it” when he couldn’t get Laura Ingraham fired. So now Hogg is working to get Isgro fired. Hogg is a revolutionary who transforms into a child when he’s attacked. That way people will become indignant and go after his opponents.

TRUMP IS AFRAID OF HIM

The arrogant little fellow, David Hogg says Trump and the NRA scared of him and his support.

“I think people in the situation that are really scared would be the NRA. This is the first time they had the president and the vice president come out to the annual convention for the NRA. What they are seeing here is, what they are worried because the support we’ve been getting and the support we’ll have in mid-terms. Because like it or not, we don’t care if you are exact or Republican or Democrat, if you are supported with the NRA, you don’t stand with kids you stand with the gun manufacturers and the people making money off this fear and tragedy that is perpetuating itself.”

THE MOST DISRESPECTFUL OF YOUTH

Hogg’s friend Cameron Kasky called the President a “professional liar” on air yesterday. Lovely way to speak about the President when the world is listening. Just more arrogance.

Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, made the comments in an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

“He’s a professional liar who will say anything to appease whatever crowd he’s at,” Kasky said. “If he’s in front of families he might say something in support of common-sense gun reform, but then when he’s at the NRA he’ll say something to get a big cheer.”

Trump gave an impassioned defense of the Second Amendment and praising the NRA as a “great organization.” This followed statements suggesting he was open to gun control and didn’t want his colleagues to be afraid of the NRA.

That’s how Trump negotiates. He keeps them guessing but always comes back to his campaign promises.

The ill-informed but arrogant Kasky said that the NRA is a Russia-funded group. That is a lie recently originating from the deceitful media.