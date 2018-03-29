Hogg Wants Laura Ingraham Off the Air, Attacks Sponsors

David Hogg, the ubiquitous anti-gun agitator, says Laura Ingraham mocked student protesters [him specifically] and must be taken off the air. He is going after her sponsors. CBS News radio made the announcement so they could publicize who her sponsors are and give him a boost.
Hogg is very offended but he is the one calling NRA members child murderers. He is the one making vile and absurd accusations against Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.
He calls for free speech but only from the left. It’s typical of fascists to attempt to destroy those with whom they disagree.
Because Ingraham said the following in a tweet, he wants her career destroyed. She wrote: David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)
David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018
David Hogg mentioned the school rejections publicly and said it didn’t matter, because they [his allies and him] “were changing the world”. That alone calls out to be mocked. It is a very arrogant statement.
Hogg is being called a Parkland survivor because he was at the school, but how long should this protect him? Should he be able to lie and make horrendous accusations against people on air, rip them apart for newspapers without limit?
Harvey Levin of TMZ tweeted her to let her know that Hogg did not at all whine. It was he who suggested Hogg’s protesting should gain him entrance to UCLA. Ingraham was incorrect thinking he was whining.
People might think Ms. Ingraham was mean-spirited or not, but he has no right to try to destroy her. That’s wholly unAmerican.
The media agrees with Hogg and is running with the list of advertisers.
Here are a series of his vengeful tweets:
I can’t believe some of these companies would do business with a person that slanders children who survived a deadly school shooting. Shameful! #BoycottIngramAdverts
— Scott Draper (@dsdraper) March 29, 2018
Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018
Hogg made up a list of her biggest advertisers because if you insult Hogg, you must lose your job.
What a vindictive little putz. His reaction is informative on what was his upbringing. It’s apparent he had little to no restrictions in character development. He certainly had his way most of his childhood. It was evident in the CNN interview with him and his dad. His dad appeared as a whipped dog. My first thought was a movie about role reversals between the two.
I don’t know the dad’s age but looks rather young to be “retired”. I once had an FBI agent visit the house and he looked about 20 years older than this guy. I’ll just bet there’s more to this “retired” agent than we are led to believe.
David Hogg is an arrogant little camera hog. This little swine should be off the air. His irrelevancy to intelligent conversation is obvious.
I want to see this punk stay right out front and center. He becomes more revolting by the day. The inevitable backlash will be coming.
Well named. HOGG Pig headed
Everyone can see that this little piece of shit was raised, not by a retired FBI agent but by someone who was kicked off the force for bad conduct. The proof of the pudding is in the eating.
David Hoog is a very emotionally disturbed kid and the colleges who refused him entry were very wise not to let this little headcase on campus. He will never be a man but will grow up into a combo of Chuckie Schumer & Keith Ellison, but a grown man he will never be.
Thin skinned little bully. Why doesn’t Camera Hogg have the courage to go after all the colleges that wouldn’t allow him in? Why not call for a boycott against them? Weren’t those schools the ones that rejected Hogg?
I’m sure he could have found a sleazy slip and fall lawyer to represent him and claim bias of some kind. Probably didn’t go there because discovery is a bitch, and would expose more about this mercurial kid than we already know.