Hogg’s Working with Media Matters to Get Laura Ingraham Off the Air

This week, Laura Ingraham tweeted that anti-gun agitator David Hogg was “whining” about being rejected from four colleges. Like any good fascist, Hogg then launched a war against her, calling for a boycott and tweeting a list of her sponsors. She later apologized but he refused to accept it and made one extremely unreasonable demand.

Hogg demands Ms. Ingraham “denounce” her network’s treatment of him and his allies.

To be factual, Hogg wasn’t whining, he was annoyed, but he deserved to be mocked, not for that, but for what he said afterward. He claimed he and his comrades are “changing the world.” That is the incredibly arrogant statement he made while commenting about the college rejections.

The very unpleasant Hogg should also be harshly condemned for his dishonest ongoing and vicious attacks against Republicans like Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. About Marco Rubio, he said Rubio thinks a child’s life is worth $1.05 per child. His vulgar rants against the NRA include statements like NRA members are “child killers.”

So far, six of Laura Ingraham’s sponsors said they will pull their ads. the leftists probably have the bots out as well as notifying their mailing list. Hogg is also working with Media Matters.

Media Matters Is Working in Tandem with the Hoggs

The little creepy kid can’t silence Laura Ingraham on his own, so, he is working hand-in-hand with David Brock’s Media Matters. They have successfully destroyed a number of Fox News hosts and are working on getting rid of Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, and Tucker Carlson.

We won’t link to Media Matters but you can google their article — These are Laura Ingraham’s advertisers. All of her advertisers are listed.

The far-left David Hogg is very nasty and has trashed peoples’ reputations for believing in the the Second Amendment. But if you dare to criticize him or his comrades, he knows his leftist allies are on the ready.

Ms. Ingraham Apologizes

Ms. Ingraham issued an apology in the “spirit of Holy Week”, making note of the fact that she was the first to mention Hogg. At the time, she complimented him on his poise.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how “poised” he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg refused to accept her apology and demanded she denounce her network’s treatment of him and his [revolutionary] allies.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Sponsors Are Dropping

Nutrish, celebrity cook Rachael Ray’s dog food company, announced on Thursday that it was “in the process of removing ads from Laura Ingraham’s program.”

TripAdvisor, the American travel website, told POLITICO that it had “made a decision to stop advertising on that program.”

Wayfair, the online home-goods store, said the Fox News host’s comments were “not consistent with our values” in announcing that it would also pull ads from the show.

A spokesperson for Nestle confirmed in an email that the company had “no plans to buy ads on the show in the future.”

Expedia also said that it would follow suit in cutting promotional ties with the program.

Jos A Bank has also pulled out of her show.

Listen to one of his vulgar, vicious rants: