Hogg’s Back, It’s Not Going Well Though

David Hogg is back and he is getting slammed for his dumb comments. For one, he is trying to boycott Publix, the huge Florida grocery store chair. Their crime was to financially support GOP gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam because Putnam supports the NRA. Twitchy says, lots of luck with that.

But that’s not all, his big faux pas has made him a bit of a laughing stock for making no sense.

Hogg wants his rights back. The tryannical teen wants the right to carry an opaque backpack. He doesn’t like his rights taken away but he sure wants ours. He tweeted this dopey question yesterday:

Why doesn’t congress have clear backpacks???? Aren’t they unsafe??? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 15, 2018

He was bashed with facts. Here are a few examples:

Teachers aren’t shooting up the place.

The same reason teachers in our school don’t get checked. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 15, 2018

Uh oh, looks like Broward coward sheriffs were trashed again.

Because their security detail ran to the sound of gunfire. Unlike @browardsheriff — The Irreverent (@gunboss68) May 15, 2018

Uh…the big one…plus congressmen go through security.

Bigger question why would a congressman be wearing backpacks of any kind? — Shattered (@eblacas83) May 15, 2018