Hollywood Banishes Harvey, Leaves All the Other Pervs

S. Noble
Hollywood is trying to hide their sins by banishing Harvey Weinstein from the face of the Hollywood earth. He was just kicked out of the Oscar Academy and his name is being wiped from every imaginable plague, sign, and donation. All the other pervs they know about and have protected over the years still remain.

Roman Polanski

What about sexual predators like Roman Polanski?

Bill Cosby

And what about Woody Allen and Bill Cosby?

Woody Allen

What about all the predators no one in Hollywood talks about like they didn’t talk about Harvey? Check them out here.

Watch the movie.

