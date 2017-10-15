Hollywood Banishes Harvey, Leaves All the Other Pervs

Hollywood is trying to hide their sins by banishing Harvey Weinstein from the face of the Hollywood earth. He was just kicked out of the Oscar Academy and his name is being wiped from every imaginable plague, sign, and donation. All the other pervs they know about and have protected over the years still remain.

What about sexual predators like Roman Polanski?

BREAKING: Oscars Academy expels Harvey Weinstein over ‘sexually predatory behaviour’. * Child rapist Roman Polanski remains a member. pic.twitter.com/fRlzcXYaZp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 14, 2017

And what about Woody Allen and Bill Cosby?

OK so the Academy kicked out Harvey Weinstein. But not Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, or Woody Allen. Oh. — Militia Etheridge (@MaryEmilyOHara) October 14, 2017

What about all the predators no one in Hollywood talks about like they didn’t talk about Harvey? Check them out here.

