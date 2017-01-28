Top execs in Silicon Valley, Hollywood actors, and Washington politicians, are looking for ways to fight what they are calling a “Muslim ban”. Terror-tied CAIR is planning to sue on constitutional grounds.

Celebrities in general are reacting in horror at Trump’s ban of refugees from terror nations, calling a “Muslim ban”. It’s an “atrocity”, “reprehensible”, and “shameful”, tmz quotes many as saying.

Fake News of a “Muslim Ban”

The media and the left in general are calling it a “Muslim ban” instead of a ban on terror nations to make the case that it is unconstitutional.

“Muslim ban” is trending on twitter, but there is no “Muslim ban”. Quite a few Muslim nations are not on the list. Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others are not on the list. It’s fake news to sway public opinion.

Hollywood Threatens to Strike

All of Hollywood is calling for a strike and they are talking about shutting down the Oscars.

Unfortunately, the big-mouthed stars don’t get hurt, it’s the grips and other people who make it all work.

🗣️GREAT NEWS! Celebrities Call For ‘Total Hollywood Strike’ Until Trump Resigns #MuslimBan “Refugees Detained” https://t.co/nAsb9X9H4q — Peej (@peej1st) January 28, 2017

Close Down the Oscars Over Banned Iranian Director

Hollywood is appalled that an Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi might be kept from attending this year’s Academy Awards. Farhadi’s “The Salesman” is nominated for Best Foreign Language film, but according to Trita Parsi –President of The National Iranian American Council — Farhadi won’t be let into the US for the February 26 ceremony.

Mashable quotes some as saying the Oscars should not be held without Farhadi and some top names suddenly believe he’s the best dramatist in the world.

We know who will win the Oscar this year. Farhadi is a shoe-in.

Iran has countered by saying Americans will not be admitted to Iran. Sounds good to me!

In addition to ad hominem attacks on the President, Mashable is posting tweets from people who believe that Trump has caused “so much misery”.

“Muslim ban” is trending on twitter. President Trump wants to keep Americans safer.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants very limited protections to keep us safe.

“We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat,” wrote Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in a post on his personal page on Friday.

“We are a nation of immigrants,” continued Mr. Zuckerberg, mentioning his German, Austrian, and Polish ancestry. “And we all benefit when the best and brightest from around the world can live, work and contribute here.”

We are also a nation of citizens with borders, or at least we used to be. The left has successfully made us into a borderless nation where anyone can come without any limitations. For example, former president Obama had Islamic terrorists to the White House.

Celebrities Are Mobilizing

Many of these celebrities are hard-left and they hate America. They don’t care about the safety of citizens. While people should be allowed to travel where they want, there is a global jihad going on and safety must be considered. We also shouldn’t have to pay for all these people but we are and we will.

Among the movie stars who are appalled is Madonna who gave a mostly incoherent speech at the Women’s March.

“Disgusting” Madonna hasn’t responded to Donald Trump calling her “disgusting” but she has been approached to do a new version of the popular song, “Enough Is Enough” with new words vilifying Trump’s policies.

Michael Moore is jumping on the “Muslim ban” and the fact that Donald Trump said he’d give Christians priority. That could be unconstitutional even though it’s exactly what Obama did by only taking in Muslims. The difference is Obama didn’t tell the truth and pretended Christians didn’t want to come.

Refugees from 7 Muslim countries will be barred & a religious test will be given to those seeking asylum “with Christians granted priority.” — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Moore is organizing protests/riots. Some Iraqi refugees have been detained at the airport and the New York City leftists are heading for the airport to cause chaos.

Everybody in NYC area– head to JFK Terminal 4 NOW! Big anti-Trump protest forming out of nowhere! Ppl mobilizing against Trump’s Muslim ban — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Crowd swelling here at JFK Terminal 4 calling for release of refugees!#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/zzFkW1R3oZ — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) January 28, 2017

One of the refugees has been released.

Notice how they repeat like drones in the next clip. It’s a communist tactic to train and energize the collective.

POWERFUL from @cmenchaca at JFK Intl Terminal 4! pic.twitter.com/CgPBWke7jC — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) January 28, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell is suddenly feeling the love for Jeb Bush who once said the illegals all come out of “love”. We all know how loving cartels are.

Not everyone agrees with Hollywood.