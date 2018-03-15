Hollywood Star Is Leaving the USA Because of Trump, As Promised!

If only more of these left-wing stars would leave as they promised, the country would be better off.

Page Six reports that Matt Damon is moving his family to Australia, partly because the star is fed up with President Trump. He doesn’t like his policies.

Borders, jobs, America First are apparently bad things.

Damon, 47, has purchased a home in New South Wales.

A source exclusively tells Page Six: “Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that he’s moving the family to Australia” because the activist actor disagrees with Trump’s policies. The source added, “Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.” Damon has four children with wife Luciana Barroso. Hasta la Vista baby, don’t let that door hit you on the way out.