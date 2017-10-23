Hollywood’s Other Harvey Weinstein, Director James Toback

About 38 woman have so far accused director James Toback of molesting them over a thirty year period. Many in Hollywood say they didn’t know that this fairly famous director was a serial abuser in the Harvey Weinstein mold.

Breitbart found an exposé from 1989 that suggests otherwise with complaints by women that sound like the complaints we are hearing now. On page 86 of Spy Magazine, James Toback, an associate of Warren Beaty’s and the writer of ‘Bugsy’, appears to have been outed as a molester.

The women all tell a similar story. He framed meetings and dinners as interviews or auditions, mostly with women in their twenties, but they would quickly turn sexual.

The Los Angeles Times reported that on several occasions Toback would invite the women to his hotel room where he would dry-hump them or masturbate in front of them, ejaculating into his pants or onto their bodies and then walk away.

One woman, a radio host, described her situation in detail on Medium. He told her he had to masturbate 7 times a day to stay level and talked her into getting naked. She was 23 years of age at the time. You can read it and see what you think.

Starr Rinaldi, who was an aspiring actress, told the Times that she was approached by Toback 15 years ago in Central Park.

“He always wanted me to read for him in a hotel or come back to his apartment, like, ‘How serious are you about your craft?’”

A lot of people in Hollywood, like Rob Reiner, are claiming they didn’t know about Toback. Although Reiner said there are many more Weinstein’s and Toback’s out there, it’s not likely he and other people in Tinseltown didn’t know. Whatever the case, Toback’s a pig. He should go see Harvey’s therapist who he claims cured him in a week after his 33 year career of molesting women.

In the meantime, we wait breathlessly for the pussy-hatted women to march against Hollywood lechers.