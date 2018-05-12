Home Depot Co-Founder Calls Commie Bernie the “Anti-Christ”

Home Depot exists as a successful enterprise thanks to Capitalism. Co-founder Ken Langone wants the youth of today to have the same opportunities he had so they can create the next Home Depot.

Capitalism presents endless opportunities and freedom for those people who are willing to work hard and take risks.

Socialists [actually Bernie’s a Communist] like Bernie Sanders want to take it all away and his ideas will make America into Venezuela. Bernie and his followers have sold the youth a false narrative. They have made Socialism into the benevolent system it isn’t and Capitalism into an oppressive form of government.

Mr. Langone is frightened for our future because of people like Bernie.

“In 2016 I saw Bernie Sanders and the kids around him. I thought: This is the antichrist!” he said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal regarding his upcoming memoir, “I Love Capitalism!: An American Story.”

He believes, and it’s provable, that Sanders is indoctrinating the young into abandoning the system that let him rise to become the successful entrepreneur he is.

“If I can make it, everyone can!” Langone said, adding that this is why he chose to write a memoir — to articulate to confused young adults why capitalism (not socialism) is the answer to their problems..”