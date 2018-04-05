Home & Garden Beats CNN’s Humiliating Ratings

Cable is losing its aura as more people move on to streaming but Fox is still the number one station on Cable with Fake News CNN coming in behind Fox, MSNBC, Home & Garden, and Discovery. They also managed to be outranked by Nickelodean.

AdWeek reports that Fox News “was the most-watched basic cable network for Q1 2018, both in prime time and in total day.” CNN finished outside of the top 10 in prime time, and was No. 3 in cable news during prime time.

Forbes reports: “CNN had significant declines in February, with ratings dropping 19% in total day and 16% in primetime, where the network returned an average audience of 979,000 total viewers–distantly behind MSNBC (1.805 million) and Fox News (2.766 million).”

CNN should be embarrassed.

According to one measure, not a single CNN show even cracked the top 20 for viewers in weekday cable news in February, Forbes reported.

Fox News still managed to claim 14 of the top 20 cable news programs in total viewers and 12 of the top 20 in the 25-54 demo.

On the prime time programming front – Sean Hannity is the most-watched cable news host, and his was the only program which managed to eclipse 3,000 total viewers in Q1.

But MSNBC’s conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow is the most-watched cable news host among adults 25-54, the demo which matters most to TV news advertisers. But Maddow’s margin of victory in the demo was extremely slim. She beat Hannity by just 2,000 demo viewers, according to Nielsen live+same-day data.

Tucker Carlson managed to dominate the 8 p.m. time slot, while Laura Ingraham won 10 p.m., both in total viewers and 25-54 demo viewers.

