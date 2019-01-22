Homicide Rate in Mexico Climbs 33% in One Year

The homicide rate in Mexico increased by a stunning 33% in 2018; hitting an all-time high record as drug violence and gang war continues to plague the region.

They are here in the United States as we all know. It will get worse as long as our borders are open, and we are welcoming them into sanctuary cities.

“Murders in Mexico rose by 33 percent in 2018, breaking the record for a second year running, official data showed, underlining the task facing the new president who has pledged to reduce violence in the cartel-ravaged country,” writes Reuters.

According to the report, prosecutors opened a shocking 33,341 murder investigations in 2018 compared to the already high 25,036 investigations the previous year.

“Mexico has struggled with years of violence as the government has battled brutal drug cartels, often by taking out their leaders. That has resulted in fragmentation of gangs and increasingly vicious internecine fighting,” adds the article.

ALL OF MEXICO IS UNDER AT LEAST A LEVEL 2 WARNING

The State Department issued new travel warnings for parts of Mexico a year ago, advising American travelers to entirely avoid five regions due to crime. In fact, the entire country is dangerous. The remaining states of Mexico are worse or they are level 2.

In general, the State Department gave Mexico a level 2 travel warning for the ENTIRE COUNTRY, encouraging travelers to exercise increased caution in general.

A level 2 warning according to the advisory: “Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread.”

Mexico is extremely dangerous and the dangerous people are freely moving across our borders.

MS-13 laughs at how easy it is to cross our borders.