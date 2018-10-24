Honduran President Points to Dangerous Socialist Funder of Caravan Mob

Venezuela is funding the illegal immigrant caravan, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday, backing up President Trump’s claims that there are bad elements within the thousands of people.

STARTLING ACCUSATION

Mr. Pence, standing with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office, reported he’d spoken earlier in the day with the Honduran president, who’d told him the caravan was organized by “leftist groups” and funded by Venezuela, a country deeply at odds with the administration.

“At the president’s direction I spoke to President Hernandez of Honduras,” said Pence, “he told me that the caravan that’s now making its way through Mexico headed for the southern border was organized by leftist organizations and financed by Valenzuela.”

VP Mike Pence says he’s been told by the Honduran president that the caravan was organized “by leftist organization and financed by Venezuela.” “And the Democrats, maybe?” Pres. Trump suggests. Asked for proof, the president says, “You’re going to find out.” pic.twitter.com/YIxAQeTPBd — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 23, 2018

Someone is paying off these people. Many anti-communist activists on social media believe Maduro is funding it.

Quiero volver a leer a otro nefasto borrego del comunismo diciendo que la dupla demoníaca de

Maduro-Zelaya no está financiando “La caravana de emigrantes” de #Honduras Así bota el Dinero de #Venezuela Maduro, el pais muriendo de hambre y el comprando consciencias@CNNEE pic.twitter.com/SjgQjBUenc — Debrey (@ByDebrey) October 17, 2018

The President joked about the Democrats paying for it too and Jim Acosta asked him about how serious he was. The President said they’d find out about that too, meaning Democrat funding. Maybe they — Democrats — made a bad mistake too, he said.

A number of the groups tied to the caravan mob do have wealthy Democrat donors.

DHS has confirmed that there are gang members and criminals in the caravan mob.

Honduras has one of the highest murder rates in the world and the caravan started in the murder capital of the world in Honduras.

It is easy to enter Honduras and terrorists could easily be in the group, as well as the President suggested. The U.S. intelligence has reported the presence of terror cells in Central America.

There is no doubt many of the people in the caravan mob are probably good people but they’ve been weaponized with leftists preying on their lack of knowledge or their desire for riches.

We need a two-party system in this country, but Democrats moving to the hard-left has gotten us into a dangerous situation where we are vulnerable to invasions and attacks.

The Visigoths are at the gate and the media is backing them.

HARD-LEFT HONDURAN GOVERNMENT RADICALS

Our biggest concern is that hard-left radicals in Honduras and the U.S. are behind the movement, including Irineo Mujica and Bartolo Fuentes.

Irineo Mujica is one of the radical organizers of the group, who was arrested for illegal entry. He is tied to another group operating from within the U.S. named Border Angels. The founder of Border Angels, Enrique Morones, spoke of his support for PSF. They are far-far-left agitators.

The main organizer — reportedly — is Bartolo Fuentes. He is a former Honduran legislator and member of the radical leftist Libre party. He was detained and deported by Guatemalan authorities on Tuesday for illegally entering the country, The Daily Signal reports.

Libre is not a political party but a destabilizing movement. It was founded in 2011 by former [deposed] President Manuel (Mel) Zelaya. Zelaya is a communist and a bad hombre, allied with Castro in Cuba and Maduro in Venezuela.

Fuentes claims he was simply trying to put together a small band of immigrants and it snowballed. Do you believe that? If so, I want to sell you the old Brooklyn Bridge, quite cheap.

Here come the fake refugees, check out the NBC News video – there’s no sound.