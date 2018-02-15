Honor Aaron Feis Who Gave His Life to Save Students

According to witnesses, Aaron Feis, the Assistant Football Coach, and school security guard selflessly shielded students from the gunman. He bravely stepped in front of the students and took the bullets.

He was UNARMED! Why wasn’t he trained in the use of a gun and why didn’t he have a gun? Because it’s a gun free zone? They are killing fields for those who want to commit mass killings.

The Marjory Stoneman’s Douglas High School football twitter account tweeted out a confirmation of his death.

“It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories.”

