Honor killings Soar 40% in the UK Over Five Years, 1500 Child Marriages in Germany

Police statistics in the UK show that “honor” violence soared more than 40 per cent over the past five years, with 1,081 making it to Scotland Yard. Those relating to forced marriages doubled in the same period, with 367 in total, the Standard UK reports.

Women and girls are the majority of victims.

Dozens of rapes and other sexual crimes were reported as well as knives and guns being involved in more than 70 incidents.

One school had to provide support to a six-year-old girl suspected of being groomed by her family for a forced marriage after being taken to Bangladesh.

Many of the girls feel their only way out is to commit suicide.

Police say communities use “cultural and/or religious justifications for male violence against women and girls and other people.

Politicians and charity leaders find the results troubling”, “shocking” and “abhorrent”.

In Germany, child marriages have risen dramatically. Germany’s cabinet has agreed to a new draft law banning child marriages after the recent refugee influx saw brides even younger than 14 arrive in the country. They will also dissolve marriages that have taken place.

They found 1500 cases of child marriages among refugees.

The Central Register of Foreign Nationals has documented a surge in child marriages in recent years. As of July 2016, 1,500 minors of non-German background were registered as married, including 361 under the age of 14.

The largest group of child brides, 664 minors, come from Syria followed by Afghanistan and Iraq.