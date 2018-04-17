‘Honors’ History Text Suggests Trump’s Crazy, Rural Supporters Are Racists

A new high school textbook is blatantly biased against Trump and Trump supporters. It suggests Trump is crazy and he and his supporters are racists. The text, written for advanced placement students, was authored by New York University professor James Fraser and published by British-owned Pearson. Pearson says the book has been rigorously peer-reviewed.

“By the People: A History of the United States” is indoctrination. It is not solely a historical text, it’s an op-ed presented as fact.

A student, Tarra Snyder, brought it to the public’s attention on social media and her post has gone viral.

In case you didn’t think there was an effort going on in public schools to indoctrinate kids with an anti-conservative agenda, a friend of mine took pictures and highlighted parts of this AP US History book. pic.twitter.com/rj2AN3MIqI — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) April 13, 2018

The final section of the book, titled “The Angry Election of 2016,” is highly critical of Trump.

“Most thought that Trump was too extreme a candidate to win the nomination, but his extremism, his anti-establishment rhetoric, and, some said, his not-very-hidden racism connected with a significant number of primary voters,” Fraser wrote.

Trump voters are described as “mostly older, often rural or suburban, and overwhelmingly white” while the book uses the viewpoint of Clinton voters to describe Trump’s supporters as fearful, backward, sexist people who supported a mentally ill candidate.

“Clinton’s supporters feared that the election had been determined by people who were afraid of a rapidly developing ethnic diversity of the country, discomfort with their candidate’s gender, and nostalgia for an earlier time in the nation’s history,” the textbook says. “They also worried about the mental stability of the president-elect and the anger that he and his supporters brought to the nation.”

On the other hand, Black Lives Matter, a radical hate group, is presented in a purely positive light although the Soros-funded movement grew out of the trumped up “bad shooting” of Michael Brown. The police are also painted as downright evil.

“The nearly all-white police force was seen as an occupying army in the mostly African American town…the police increased the tensions, defacing memorials set up for Brown and using rubber bullets on demonstrators,” he wrote.